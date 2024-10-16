Idaho issues execution warrant for inmate who survived a botched attempt

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho prison officials will attempt to execute the state’s longest-serving death row inmate next month using new protocols after botching the first attempt in February. A judge issued a death warrant for Thomas Eugene Creech Wednesday morning, one day after the Idaho Department of Correction announced it had renovated its execution chamber to allow the execution team to insert catheters deep into the neck, groin, chest or arms of inmates if they are unable to establish a standard peripheral intravenous line. The change came after the state tried and failed to execute Creech in February.

