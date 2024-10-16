Man accused of making threat says he believed social media reports of FEMA refusing to help
LAKE LURE, N.C. (AP) — A man accused of making a threat that sparked a temporary shift in some western North Carolina disaster recovery operations said he believed social media reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was refusing to help people. William Parsons told WGHP-TV that he realized that wasn’t the case when he arrived in Lake Lure. A sheriff’s office says it received a call about an armed man who commented about possibly harming FEMA employees. Officials say Parsons was identified as a suspect and charged with a misdemeanor.