Texas man set to be first in US executed over shaken baby syndrome makes last appeals

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man who could be the first person in the U.S. executed for a murder conviction tied to the diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome is facing a lethal injection. Robert Roberson is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening for his conviction in the 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter. A group of Republican lawmakers and the lead detective who investigated his case say he’s innocent and was convicted on faulty scientific evidence. Roberson has long proclaimed his innocence. He’s waiting to hear whether the Texas governor or the U.S. Supreme Court might intervene. The district attorney whose office prosecuted the case says she has no doubt Roberson killed his daughter.

