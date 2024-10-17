2 still missing from migrant boat that sank south of Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Coast Guard says that rescuers are still searching the Mediterranean Sea near Greece’s southernmost island for two people reported missing when a boat carrying 100 migrants sank. The body of one man was recovered from the sea Wednesday, while 97 people were rescued by a passing Turkish-flagged cargo ship. The Coast Guard said Thursday that the survivors — 85 men, two women and 10 minors — were taken to the island of Crete, where one woman was hospitalized. Greek authorities said they arrested two of the survivors, men aged 26 and 24, as suspected smugglers. According to the Coast Guard, survivors said they had paid between 7,000 euros and 10,000 euros each. The reasons for the boat’s sinking were not immediately clear.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.