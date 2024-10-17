A father and son are both indicted in a mass school shooting in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A grand jury has indicted both a Georgia teenager and his father after the mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder on Sept. 4. Georgia media outlets report that the Barrow County grand jury has charged 14-year-old Colt Gray with a total of 55 counts including murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His father, Colin Gray, faces 29 counts including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. Investigators say the boy smuggled an assault-style rifle into the school, killing four people and injuring nine others. Prosecutors say Colin Gray allowed his son free access to the rifle and bought him ammunition even though the boy asked his mother to put him in a ‘mental asylum.’

