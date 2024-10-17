Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over deaths of protesters
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A special court in Bangladesh has issued arrest warrants for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others, including her close aides, on charges of crimes against humanity during a student-led uprising in July and August that forced her to flee the country. A prosecutor says the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal issued the arrest warrants on Thursday in response to two petitions submitted by the prosecution. Hasina fled the country to India on Aug. 5 after weeks of violent protests in which hundreds of people died. Prosecutors said in the petitions that Hasina, her close aides and security agencies were responsible for killing the protesters and others.