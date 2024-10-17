Bus carrying Japanese tourists crashes in Turkey. 22 people are injured

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A bus carrying Japanese tourists has veered off a road and crashed into a ditch in Turkey, injuring 22 people on board. The state-run Anadolu news agency says the accident occurred on a highway in Afyonkarahisar province, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Ankara. The cause of the accident was not immediately known. It says the injured passengers, including one who was in life-threatening condition, were taken to hospitals in Afyonkarahisar.

