Elon Musk holds his first solo event in support of Trump in the Philadelphia suburbs

FOLSOM, Pa. (AP) — Elon Musk has brought his support for Republican Donald Trump to the Philadelphia suburbs for a town hall and encouraged Pennsylvania voters to register to cast their ballots and vote early. Some attendees shouted back, “Why?” reflecting the possibility that Republicans are still persuading their supporters to embrace early voting after Trump spent years demonizing the method. The America PAC event at Ridley High School’s auditorium on Thursday evening featured the billionaire speaking onstage in front of a large U.S. flag for roughly 15 minutes before taking questions from the crowd, many of whom wore “Make America Great Again” hats.

