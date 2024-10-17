Ukrainian president Zelenskyy heads to EU, NATO to seek backing for his ‘victory plan’

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking support among European Union leaders for what he is calling his “victory plan” to end the devastating war with Russia. Zelenskyy will address European Union leaders holding a summit in Brussels on Thursday. Then, he’ll shuttle across town to meet with NATO defense ministers. The EU is a key supporter of Ukraine — a candidate member of the 27-nation bloc — as it wages a war against Russia’s invasion on the eastern edge of the continent. Zelenskyy outlined the five-point plan to Ukraine’s Parliament on Wednesday without disclosing confidential elements that have been presented in private to key allies, including the United States.

