Who is Prabowo Subianto, the former general who becomes Indonesia’s new president?

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A wealthy former general with ties to both Indonesia’s popular outgoing president and the country’s dictatorial past will be inaugurated Sunday as the nation’s new leader. Prabowo Subianto has promised to continue his predecessor’s popular policies, but his human rights record has some concerned about the future of Indonesia’s democracy. Subianto has vowed to continue the modernization agenda that’s brought rapid growth and vaunted Indonesia into the ranks of middle-income countries. In his speech last month, Subianto reminded his party members to remain loyal to the Indonesian nation and state, not to him. He also vowed his commitment to defend the people, even at the cost of his life.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.