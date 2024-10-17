Youngest female climber to scale 14 tallest peaks calls for novices to be regulated

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A British mountaineer who set the record as the youngest female to climb all the 14 tallest mountains in the world says inexperienced climbers should not be allowed to climb the highest peaks because they run the risk of endangering their lives and others. Adriana Brownlee, 23, climbed Mount Everest at 20 in 2021 and earlier this month climbed Mount Shishapangma in China, completing her endeavor to scale all 14 peaks over 8,000 meters high. Brownlee told the AP in an interview Thursday she has seen numerous climbers who lack training in basic skills. She said mountaineering authorities should ensure that climbers attempting to scale the highest peaks have at least climbed smaller mountains to ensure they can handle the altitude and have the proper skills.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.