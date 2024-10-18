An off-duty Hawaii lifeguard helped rescue a teen kayaker stranded overnight

HONOLULU (AP) — A teenager in Hawaii was recovering after spending more than 11 hours clinging to a kayak before being rescued during an overnight ocean search. In a statement, the parents of 17-year-old Kahiau Kawai thanked rescue teams and Honolulu lifeguard Noland Keaulana for searching for the teen through the night and finding him safe. The Honolulu Fire Department notified the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday night that the teen had gotten separated from his high school paddling team off Waikiki. The Coast Guard says the teenager had capsized and wasn’t wearing a life jacket. An airplane crew spotted him, dropped a flare and directed Keaulana to the boy’s location.

