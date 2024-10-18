Gangs attack neighborhoods across Haiti’s capital in fresh wave of violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Multiple gangs are attacking several communities in Haiti’s capital. They set fire to homes and a church as bullets whizzed through the area on Friday. At least one woman was killed as gangs attacked Solino, St. Michel, Tabarre 27 and other neighborhoods in Port-au-Prince, with panicked residents calling radio stations since late Thursday pleading for help. A police union also called for help Thursday on X, saying it had information that multiple gunmen were preparing to invade Solino. It was not clear what prompted the latest attack. It comes just days after Haitian and Kenyan police leading a U.N.-backed mission killed at least 20 suspected gang members.

