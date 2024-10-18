Japan’s ruling party headquarters is attacked with firebombs and suspect is arrested, media report

TOKYO (AP) — A man has thrown several firebombs into the headquarters of Japan’s ruling party in Tokyo, according to public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media. There were no reported injuries. Tokyo police declined to comment Saturday. The suspect was arrested on the spot. His intentions were not immediately clear. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is increasingly unpopular with the public, amid a ballooning money scandal, involving dubious funding and suspected tax evasion. Balloting is set for Oct.27 for the lower house of Parliament. The ruling party recently chose a new leader, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

