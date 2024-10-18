Polish zoo celebrates the birth of 4 Sumatran tigers, a critically endangered species

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Their birth was a guarded secret at first due to fears they may not survive. But now a Polish zoo is celebrating the arrival of four Sumatran tigers cubs, weeks after they were born. Sumatran tigers are critically endangered and their numbers have dwindled to around 400 in the wild. Officials at the Wrocław Zoo in the southwestern Polish city of Wroclaw said the cubs were born on July 22, but the zoo chose not to go public with the news until they could grow a bit, gain some strength and be vaccinated. Now each one is about double the size of a domestic cat and growing fast.

