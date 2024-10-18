Washington state AG and ex-sheriff face off in governor’s race

SEATTLE (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert is trying to become Washington’s first GOP governor in 40 years. He’s a former sheriff known for helping to hunt down a prolific serial killer. But he faces a difficult hurdle in the Democratic stronghold against longtime Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a darling of liberals for his many lawsuits against the Trump administration. The two candidates have spent months trading accusations of dishonesty, especially when it comes to abortion rights, as they fight to lead a state that hasn’t had an open race for its top job in more than a decade.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.