At least 7 dead after ferry dock gangway collapses on Georgia’s Sapelo Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say at least seven people were killed Saturday after part of a ferry dock collapsed on Georgia’s Sapelo Island. Tyler Jones is a spokesman for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. He says the collapsed and sent people plunging into the water. Multiple people were taken to hospitals. Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, the McIntosh County Fire Department, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and others were searching for any other survivors. The collapse happened as crowds gathered on the island for a celebration of its tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.