Cuba gets some electricity back after major power outage left millions in the dark

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s government says some electricity has been restored on the island after one of the country’s major power plants failed and left millions without electricity in an outage that started two days earlier. Energy minister Vicente de la O Levy said that the country had 500 megawatts of energy in its electrical grid early Saturday. He posted on X that “several substations in the west now have electricity.”

