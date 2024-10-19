EU candidate Moldova to hold two pivotal votes as officials denounce Russian ‘hybrid attacks’

MAGDACESTI, Moldova (AP) — Moldovans will cast their ballots on Sunday in two key votes that are viewed as critical to securing Moldova’s pro-Western future. There’s a presidential election in which pro-Western President Maia Sandu is seeking a second term in office. But Sandu is being opposed by several pro-Russia candidates. There’s also a referendum on whether to enshrine in the constitution Moldova’s path to joining the European Union. The two votes come amid increasingly fraught relations between Chisinau and Moscow and claims from Moldovan authorities of Russian meddling.

