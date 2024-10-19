France vows support for Ukraine’s plan to end Russian invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has pledged his support for Ukraine’s plan for ending the 2 1/2-year war with Russia He told reporters in Kyiv on Saturday that he will work with Ukrainian officials to secure other nations’ backing for the proposal. Unveiled by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this week, the so-called “victory plan” hopes to compel Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine through negotiations. Barrot’s visit coincided with a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine late Friday night, which saw 190 prisoners of war traded by the two sides under a deal negotiated by the United Arab Emirates.

