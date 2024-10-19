Funeral home in Poland apologizes after a corpse falls out of a hearse in traffic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A funeral home in Poland is apologizing after a corpse that it was transporting fell out of a hearse and into traffic. Polish media reported that a man was driving down a street Friday in a city in southeastern Poland when he first saw a sheet on his car window. When the sheet slid down, he saw a body lying on the road. For a moment the driver feared that he had hit the person. The funeral home in charge of transporting the corpse, Hades Funeral Services, issued a statement Saturday taking responsibility for the incident and blaming a technical failure of the hearse.

