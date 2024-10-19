Hurricane Oscar forms off the Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Hurricane Oscar has formed off the coast of the Bahamas. The government of the Bahamas has issued a hurricane warning for the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas. The government of Cuba has issued a hurricane watch for the provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were clocked at 80 mph (130 kph) with higher gusts. Its center was located about 165 miles (260 kilometers) east-southeast of the southeastern Bahamas and about 470 miles (755 kilometers) east of Camaguey, Cuba. Hours earlier, Tropical Storm Nadine formed off Mexico’s southern Caribbean coast.

