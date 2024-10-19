Israeli footage showing the last minutes of Hamas leader’s life sets off a debate over his legacy

The world’s final glimpse of Hamas’ leader was through the lens of a hovering Israeli drone. It was rough and raw, showing him wounded and cornered and hunted down as he sat in a destroyed Palestinian home. In the eyes of Hamas’ supporters and many others in the Arab and Muslim world, the grainy visuals offered proof that Yahya Sinwar was a martyr who died fighting to the last. Clips from the released drone footage went viral on social media. They were accompanied by quotes from Sinwar speeches in which he declared he would rather die on the battlefield.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.