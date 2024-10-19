Texas’ junk science law is getting another look over Robert Roberson’s case

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man whose execution was halted will testify at a legislative hearing about a “junk science” law in Texas that many say should have saved him long ago. The Supreme Court halted 57-year-old Robert Roberson’s execution on Thursday in part due to a legislative subpoena compelling him to testify on Monday. Roberson was convicted of murder for the 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter that prosecutors say was a result of shaken baby syndrome. However, Roberson’s attorneys, medical experts and others say the science behind the condition is flawed. The Texas Defender Service says no one facing execution has successfully used the junk science law to overturn their conviction.

