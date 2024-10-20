A group of 2,000 migrants in southern Mexico depart for the U.S. weeks before election

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A group of about 2,000 migrants has left Mexico’s southern border hoping to reach the country’s north and ultimately the United States. The development Sunday comes weeks before the U.S. presidential election, in which immigration has been a key issue. Some migrants believe a new administration in the U.S. could put an end to asylum appointments through an online system called CBP One. Both the lack of jobs in Mexico’s south due to a new wave of incoming foreigners and a delay in asylum appointments in the U.S. have motivated more groups of migrants to leave the region in the past month.

