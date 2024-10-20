French league condemns homophobic chants made by PSG fans about Marseille and Rabiot

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer league has condemned homophobic chants made by some Paris Saint-Germain fans during the home game against Strasbourg on Saturday. PSG is playing bitter rival Marseille next Sunday and the offensive slurs were made about its midfielder Adrien Rabiot. He is a former PSG player who made more than 200 appearances for the club from 2012-19 and his move to Marseille is seen as a betrayal. The French league says “these latest discriminatory chants made by Paris Saint-Germain supporters are unacceptable” when “the whole of professional soccer has been working to ban homophobic behavior and chants.” The stadium announcer at Parc des Princes twice asked for the chants to stop and was jeered. The LFP’s disciplinary committee will examine evidence.

