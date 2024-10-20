Gunmen kill 7 people working on a strategic tunnel project in Indian-controlled Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian police say that gunmen killed at least seven people working on a strategic tunnel project in Indian-controlled Kashmir and injured at least five others. Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack on a camp for construction workers near the disputed region’s resort town of Sonamarg. Police said at least two gunmen fired “indiscriminately” at officials and workers associated with the construction, leaving two dead on the spot. At least 10 others were taken to hospital, where five more died. The attack came shortly after workers returned to their lodgings on Sunday night. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the attack. The dead included five non-local laborers and officials, one Kashmiri worker and a Kashmiri doctor.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.