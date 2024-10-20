Helicopter crashes in Houston’s Second Ward after hitting radio tower, killing 4, officials say

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston authorities are investigating a helicopter that might have crashed into a radio tower, killing four people on board, including a child. Houston authorities said the R44 helicopter went down just before 8 p.m. in Houston’s Second Ward, east of the city’s downtown. It apparently took off from Ellington Field about 15 miles away. The identities of the victims and their ages have not been released.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.