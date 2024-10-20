Serbia’s president thanks Putin for gas supplies and vows he’ll never impose sanctions on Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has said after his telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country will continue to refuse to impose sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine despite Western pressure. Populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Instagram on Sunday that he believes the call, what he said was his first in more than two years with the Russian president, will help “further development of relations and trust between Russia and Serbia.” He did not say whether he would accept an earlier invitation by Putin to attend a BRICS summit of emerging economies, led by Russia and China, in Kazan later this week.

