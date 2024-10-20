Some Jewish voters in presidential swing states reconsider their longtime devotion to Democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has the biggest Jewish population of any swing state, and any shift could have enormous implications in a state decided by narrow margins the past two presidential elections. Democrat Kamala Harris has had to walk a line between traditional Democratic constituencies with strong feelings about Israel’s war in Gaza, both Jews and Arab Americans. Republican Donald Trump has looked to exploit the opening among Jewish voters, saying he’ll be the “best friend” Jewish Americans ever had in the White House. In the past, surveys have shown that Jews overwhelmingly vote Democratic. The question is whether that has changed as Israel’s war with Hamas widens to Hezbollah and Iran.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.