Trump will visit McDonald’s as he offers no evidence for saying Harris didn’t work there in college

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump is expected to visit a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania as he continues to claim without evidence that Kamala Harris never worked at the fast-food chain while in college. His plan on Sunday is to visit a McDonald’s and work the french fry cooker before heading to an evening town hall in Lancaster and then attending the Pittsburgh Steelers home game against the New York Jets. Trump has long seized on conspiracy theories and question the past stories of his political opponents. Harris says she had a summer job at McDonald’s while attending Howard University in Washington. She raises that experience as a way to show she understands working-class struggles.

