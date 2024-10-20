US writer Anne Applebaum appeals for arms for Ukraine as she accepts German peace prize

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prominent American writer Anne Applebaum has urged continued support for Ukraine with weapons in accepting a prestigious German prize. She argued that pacificism in the face of aggression is often nothing more than appeasement. Applebaum made her appeal to an audience Sunday in Frankfurt, where she was awarded the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade. She was joined by her husband, Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, who like his wife is a strong voice on the international stage for supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s brutal invasion.

