Becky Sauerbrunn and over 100 women’s soccer players protest FIFA deal with Saudi oil giant Aramco

ZURICH (AP) — Former U.S. national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema are among more than 100 women’s soccer players who have signed an open letter protesting FIFA’s sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco. The letter calls the deal, which includes sponsorship at the 2027 Women’s World Cup, “much worse than an own goal.” It cites Saudi Arabia’s record on the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people and the impact of Aramco’s oil and gas production on climate change.

