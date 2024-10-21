Central Park Five sues Donald Trump for ‘defamatory’ remarks made at presidential debate

The men formerly known as the Central Park Five before they were exonerated are suing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. With election day two weeks away, the group filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday accusing the former president of making “false and defamatory statements” about them during last month’s presidential debate. Trump at the time misstated key facts of the case including that a person was killed and the five pled guilty. The group called those remarks “demonstrably false” in a civil complaint. The five, who were teens at the time, were wrongfully convicted in the rape and assault of a white, female jogger in New York City’s Central Park.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.