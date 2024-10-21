Court decisions in Michigan and North Carolina deny GOP challenges to overseas voters
Courts in Michigan and North Carolina on Monday rejected attempts by Republicans to disqualify the ballots of certain overseas voters. Both cases targeted people who have never lived in the state but were born overseas to parents or guardians who were residents of the state. The Michigan case also targeted the spouses of military and overseas voters. A state judge in Michigan dismissed the Republicans’ case because it was filed so late — less than a month before the Nov. 5 presidential election. The judge in the North Carolina case noted there was “absolutely no evidence” of any fraud associated with the group of overseas voters targeted by Republicans.