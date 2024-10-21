Deshaun Watson’s season is ended by a ruptured Achilles tendon, Browns say QB will have surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson won’t finish the season as Cleveland’s starting quarterback for the second straight year. Watson ruptured his right Achilles tendon in the first half of Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati. His collapse triggered some Browns fans to cheer as he laid on the ground. The team says an MRI confirmed the rupture. The Browns said Watson will have surgery and that he is expected to make a full recovery. It’s his second significant injury in two seasons. He broke a bone in his throwing shoulder last year. The Browns signed Watson to a controversial $230 million contract in 2022 as he dealt with off-field accusations of sexual assault brought by two dozen women in Texas.

