India says it has reached a pact with China on military patrols along their disputed border

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian official says India and China have agreed to a pact on military patrols along their disputed border in the Himalayas. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the pact is leading to disengagement of troops at the Line of Actual Control, the long Himalayan border shared by the two Asian giants. Misri did not specify whether it means the withdrawal of tens of thousands of additional troops stationed by the two countries along the border after their armies clashed in 2020. The clash killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese and turned into a long-running standoff. Each side stationed tens of thousands of military personnel backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets.

