King Charles III ends first Australian visit by a reigning British monarch in 13 years

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — King Charles III is ending the first visit to Australia by a reigning British monarch in 13 years with anti-monarchists hoping his journey is a step toward an Australian citizen becoming head of state. Esther Anatolitis is co-chair of the Australian Republic Movement that campaigns for an Australian citizen to replace the British monarch as Australia’s head of state. She said while thousands turned out to see the king and Queen Camilla at their public engagements, the numbers were larger when his mother Queen Elizabeth II first visited Australia 70 years ago.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.