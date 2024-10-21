London police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist is acquitted of murder

LONDON (AP) — A London police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist two years ago has been acquitted of murder. A London jury on Monday cleared Metropolitan Police marksman Martyn Blake in the shooting death of Chris Kaba, who was driving a vehicle that had been involved in a shooting a day earlier. Blake fired a single round through the windshield of the Audi because he thought fellow officers’ lives were in danger when Kaba began ramming the police cars in an attempt to break free. A prosecutor said Blake had misjudged the risk to his colleagues.

