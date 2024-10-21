New Mexico authorities rescue hundreds amid flooding that strands many in high water, leaves 2 dead

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico rescued hundreds of people in the Roswell area after record rainfall produced severe flooding that stranded many in high water — including a sheriff who escaped floodwaters on the roof of his vehicle — and left at least two people dead. New Mexico National Guard officials say 309 people have been rescued since Saturday with 38 taken to hospitals. City officials say two people have died, but no details were immediately available. The National Weather Service said nearly 6 inches of rain fell on Roswell on Saturday, breaking the previous daily record of 5.65 inches set on Nov. 1, 1901, for the southeastern New Mexico city.

