Prosecutor clears 3 Iowa officers in fatal shooting after a traffic stop

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A county attorney has cleared three Iowa police officers in a fatal shooting of a man who shot two officers after a traffic stop. Polk County Attorney Kimberly Graham said Monday her review of the Sept. 16 shooting in Des Moines found the officers were justified in the shooting of 37-year-old Joshua Green. The two officers who were shot survived and have been released from a hospital. Officers stopped Green for an equipment violation. He then briefly drove away before crashing into a truck. Graham said Green shot the two officers as police tried to subdue Green with a Taser and pull him from his car.

