15-year-old boy is held pending charges in 5 deaths in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy will be held pending charges in the deaths of five people at a home east of Seattle. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the teen waived his right to appear in court on Tuesday. He was ordered held on five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the killings. A child was also hurt and hospitalized. Police have said they believed everyone involved was related. The 15-year-old’s defense attorneys say he has no criminal history and asked that the media not yet release his name.

