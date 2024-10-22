AP Decision Notes: What to expect in North Carolina on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina voters will cast ballots for president and governor in the Nov. 5 general election while many in the state are still dealing with the aftermath and massive destruction caused by Hurricane Helene. The state is one of a handful of competitive presidential battlegrounds that will likely determine the race for the White House. Polls there have tightened considerably since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July, making the state a frequent destination for both campaigns.

