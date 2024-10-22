Business owners in disaster areas should be wary of possible scams

NEW YORK (AP) — The devastation of Hurricanes Milton and Helene have opened the floodgates for people seeking disaster relief. Along with that comes the danger of fraud. The Federal Trade Commission, Department of Justice and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are all warning consumers to be wary of identity theft, price gouging and other fraud. Small business owners should stay alert too. Cyberattacks tend to increase during disasters. Small businesses also might have a variety of employees and contractors coming and going after a disaster as they seek to mitigate damage and reopen, and owners should verify the identity of anyone they’re working with.

