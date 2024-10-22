Canadian Cabinet voices support for Trudeau as some Liberals prepare to confront him

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s deputy prime minister says he believes Justin Trudeau has the support of the majority of Liberals in Parliament as some prepare to confront him Wednesday in the hopes of convincing him to step down. Chrystia Freeland other Cabinet members voiced support for the prime minister on Tuesday ahead of a broader meeting with their colleagues on Wednesday. A number of Liberals have signed a letter hoping to persuade Trudeau to step down before the next election. It is unclear how many signed. Trudeau has said he will lead the party into the election, which come any time between this fall and next October.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.