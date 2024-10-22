Conviction upheld against former county official for illegally entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a conviction against a former New Mexico county commissioner for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. The Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia upheld the 2022 conviction against Couy Griffin in a 2-1 decision Tuesday. Separately, Griffin has been banished from public office for aiding in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The cowboy pastor rode to national political fame by embracing then-President Donald Trump with a series of horseback caravans. He was acquitted of disorderly conduct. He says he plans to appeal the new ruling.

