Desperation amid search for survivors of an airstrike on a crowded area near major Beirut hospital

BEIRUT (AP) — Rescuers continued to search for bodies under the rubble more than 16 hours after an Israeli airstrike hit a crowded residential area across the street from Beirut’s main public hospital. Residents standing on mounds of bricks Tuesday said an entire family remained missing under the rubble. A survivor said his brother’s mobile phone continued to ring. The Rafik Hariri University hospital director said the medical facility continued to operate but has sustained major damage to its solar panels and glass windows. Neither the hospital nor the residents received any warnings before the strike late Monday. At least 18 people were killed.

