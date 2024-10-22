Erdogan says the cleric accused of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt had a ‘dishonorable death’

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has responded to the death of exiled Islamic cleric Fetullah Gulen, accused by Turkey of orchestrating a failed coup attempt in 2016. Erdogan says Gulen suffered a “dishonorable death” and likened him to a “demon in human form.” The reclusive Gulen died Sunday after living for decades in the United States. Gulen was once an ally of Erdogan but in the end was described as a terrorist, and Turkey cracked down on his supporters, schools and institutes around the world. Erdogan says that crackdown will continue.

