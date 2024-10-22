Former propane worker charged in Virginia house blast that killed a firefighter

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Officials say a former employee of a propane supplier has been charged in the death of a volunteer firefighter who died while responding to a house explosion in Virginia. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue says Roger Bentley was indicted Monday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful release of hazardous materials. Officials say the house explosion in Sterling led to the death of volunteer firefighter Trevor Brown, significant injuries to 11 first responders and $2.5 million in damages. Firefighters who were investigating a report about a gas smell discovered a 500-gallon underground propane tank with a leak before the explosion. Court records didn’t show if Bentley had a lawyer.

