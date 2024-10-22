French police search for a 17-day-old baby abducted from maternity ward

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are hunting for a 17-day-old prematurely born baby boy who was abducted from the maternity ward of a Paris-region hospital. His parents were identified as the chief suspects. Police on Tuesda issued an alert with appeals for information broadcast on radio, television and online. It said the boy, called Santiago, needs constant medical care. The police alert identified the baby’s 23-year-old father and 25-year-old mother as the only suspects and included photos of them both.

